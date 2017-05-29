  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

These leaked LG V30 renders reveal a slide-out secondary display

|
Evleaks These leaked LG V30 renders reveal a slide-out secondary display
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

The LG V30 is likely still a few months away from being official, but thanks to leaked renders, we know how it might look.

The premium V30 smartphone is expected to debut this autumn, and according to notable leaker Evan Blass, the original concept for the phone featured a slide-out secondary display. Blass published a few leaked renders that show a primary screen with a second one tucked under it, but he warned that they are older mock-ups. In other words, the final version of the phone might ditch the secondary display.

The primary screen slides up to reveal a second one, which could be used for a keyboard, browsing search results, or other controls. Its predecessors, the V10 and V20, both had a secondary display at the top that presented various notification icons and information without the need to turn the main display on. We had expected the V30 to offer this too given it's a distinguishing feature of the series.

Based on previous release patterns and industry sources, the LG V30 is likely to be announced sometime in September. The LG V20 was announced on 7 September 2016, just after consumer electronics show IFA, while the LG V10 was revealed on 1 October 2015.

Check out Pocket-lint's LG V30 round-up for more leaks, rumours, and details about the upcoming phone.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Moto G6 and G6 Play now even more affordable than ever
  3. Save $430 on this Samsung Galaxy S9 and Amazon Echo bundle
  4. Wow! Essential Phone is 50% off for Prime Day - grab it quick
  5. Apple shows off new upcoming emoji including - finally - ginger ones
  1. Save $60 on the Alexa-enabled Moto G6 phone this Prime Day
  2. Razer is offering crazy Prime Day deals like 25% off Razer Phone
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB microSD card for just £439
  4. Huawei P20 and Mate 10 getting GPU Turbo boost in August, makes games run better
  5. Motorola Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: What's the difference?
Comments