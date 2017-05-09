  1. Home
LG X Power2 is designed for those who hit the battery hard

- Big 5.5-inch 720p screen

- Battery can last up to 26 hours

The LG X Power2, announced today, is not the best specified phone from the company but it does have an enormous battery.

The 5.5-inch, 1280 x 720 screened device has a 4,500mAh battery which LG claims is the biggest it's put in a smartphone. The company says that it will last up to 26 hours for talk time, up to 18 hours for video viewing or up to 19 hours of web browsing on a full charge.

There's a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera on the front, with auto shot and gesture interval shot modes for triggering selfies as soon as a face or hand is detected. A 13-megapixel camera can be found on the rear, plus a soft LED flash.

The LG X Power2 will be "competitively priced" for a large-screened product although actual, final pricing is yet to be announced and will vary per region.

It will be available in North America from this month, May, with other markets, including Europe, Asia and Latin America to follow.

"The LG X power2 was designed to meet the demands of users who want maximum usage from their smartphones between charges and many of the advanced features found on our flagship devices," said Juno Cho, president of LG Mobile.

