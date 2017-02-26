LG G6 officially launches with huge 18:9 5.7in display, waterproofing, dual cameras and a whole lot more

LG has - as expected - taken the wraps of its latest G-series flagship. The G6 is LG's attempt at crushing the main compromise that comes with having a large-screen. The compromise: having a big phone.

The LG G6's biggest talking point is undoubtedly the large 5.7-inch Quad HD FullVision display. Unlike almost every other phone screen out there, it's not 16:9 ratio. Instead, LG went with a longer 18:9 aspect ratio (2:1), making it twice as long as it is wide.

This means an unconventional 2880 x 1440 resolution packed in to a screen that makes up an impressive 80 per cent of the phone's front face. That is thanks to the impressively narrow bezels on all four sides of the display, which has rounded corners to help reduce the likelihood that it will break.

What this means is that you can have a really big screen in a phone that's much smaller than most big flagships. This also means watching cinematic content filmed in 21:9 will fill the screen better, without stretching it so far that the regular 16:9 content looks terrible. All of this in a phone that's also capable of playing Dolby Vision and HDR10 content.

The device is built primarily from glass, with a metal frame sandwiched between the front and back layers. The body is water and dust resistant, with IP68 certification, so you should kill it if you happen to answer the phone in the rain or accidentally drop it in the bath.

Inside, there's a generous 3,300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support delivered through the Type C port. There will be wireless charging support, but sadly, only in the US models. Another feature not coming to the UK, or even Europe, is the Hi-Fi DAC, which is reserved only for one or two markets in Asia.

As seems to be the way of modern smartphones, the G6 has a dual camera system. Like the G5 before it, this is made up of a regular and a wide angle lens. This time however, they're both the same 13-megapixel sensor behind each of the lenses. There's also a wide angle lens on the front of the phone, with a 5-megapixel sensor capturing the images.

To keep the Android 7.1 Nougat interface all running smooth, there's the Snapdragon 821 processor inside, paired with 4GB RAM.

All combined, it creates an image of a phone which is pushing boundaries in some respects, but also making sure LG has a phone on the market with the power and specifications to match the very best available right now.

LG hasn't announced the pricing of the G6 yet, or a specific launch date, but it's aiming to make it to market within the next couple of months.