LG G6 launch livestream, what happened and can I watch it again?

LG held an hour-long launch event for its new flagship smartphone on Sunday 26 February and you can now catch up on everything that was revealed.

The LG G6 event effectively kicked off Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, and the livestream is still available for you to catch up with below. It starts roughly 30 minutes into the video.

The LG G6 is the new smartphone from the Korean company. It has a 5.7-inch 18:9 screen with a 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution. It is also the first phone with Dolby Vision HDR support to offer better contrast and a wider colour gamut for video playback.

The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, which is supported by 4GB of RAM so every indication is that it will move like the clappers. The rear camera is made up of two lenses with a 13-megapixel sensor. One of them is wide-angle.

The front-facing snapper is wide-angle too, albeit with a 5-megapixel sensor.

You can find out much more on the LG G6 with our extensive coverage, including a full preview explaining our first impressions when we went hands-on with the new phone: