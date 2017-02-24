LG X Power2 has a mammoth 4,500mAh battery for media heavy users

One of the main problems that plagues smartphones, even still today, is battery life. If you leave your phone alone it could potentially last two days, but start watching videos, playing games or surfing the web and you'll soon see that diminish.

If you're a media hoarder and you long for better battery life, the LG X Power2 is for you. The new phone is due to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress and will be the first model in a new X series of smartphones that will incorporate premium features.

The X Power2 is fitted with a huge 4,500mAh battery that LG claims is good for 15 hours of continuous video playback, 14 hours of continuous navigation or 18 hours of web surfing. And if you do somehow manage to get through the battery quickly, the X Power2 has Quick Charge technology that will give it 50 per cent power from an hour of charge.

LG has decided to fit a 5.5in full HD screen, as opposed to a Quad HD, most likely to help improve battery life and a Comfort View feature reduces the amount of blue light given out when reading e-books to help put less stress on your eyes.

Other specs include a 1.5GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage with microSD expansion up to 2TB and Android 7.0 Nougat.

Cameras include a 13MP lens on the rear with zero shutter lag and a 5MP wide angle lens on the front, which LG says can comfortably fit eight people into a shot when held at arm's length. LG certainly isn't holding back on the features for taking selfies, as the front-facing camera has it's own soft light flash to help improve images in low-light, and a number of functions built into the UX to make taking a picture easier.

Auto Shot for example will take a picture when it detects a face, Gesture Shot and Gesture Interval Shot will respond to hand signals to take a picture, and Quick Share lets you instantly upload snaps to social media sites.

The LG X Power2 will launch initially in Latin America in March in Black Titan, Shiny Titan, Shiny Gold and Shiny Blue finished. Thee US, Europe, Asia and "other regions" will receive it soon after. Pricing will be announced closer to launch.