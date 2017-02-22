This is what the LG G6 will (probably) look like

Twitter tipster Evan Blass has posted renders of what could be the final build of the LG G6. The G6 has been subject to numerous leaks in recent weeks, even from LG itself. The renders take all those leaks into account to produce a complete phone, complete with robot face on the rear.

The G6 sports a 5.7in display that takes up the majority of the front of the phone, something that the company has already told us, calling it a Full Vision display with an 18:9 ratio. Main rival Samsung is expected to follow a similar design with its upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship.

On the rear are the two 13-megapixel camera sensors that the company was touted on LG's Korean site. One of the cameras will have a 125-degree wide angle lens to help emulate how we see with our eyes. In between the two cameras is a flash and the other circle on the back cover is a fingerprint scanner.

On the left hand side of the phone are the volume keys and the SIM card tray on the right, it's not clear if the G6 will come with microSD card support, but if it does, it will probably be in the same area. It's not obvious from the rendered image where the power button is, so LG may have implemented a new way to turn it on and off.

While LG may have teased several of the phone's most significant features before the official unveiling on Sunday 26 February, it hasn't divulged the full specifications, but we'll find them out at the company's press conference in Barcelona.