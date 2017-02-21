Latest LG G6 teasers suggest phone will be water and dust resistant

Is there anything we don't yet know about the LG G6?

LG seems to want us to know everything about its upcoming flagship, even though it's about to officially debut the LG G6 at Mobile World Congress next week. For instance, it has posted a couple short teasers that suggest the phone will come with both water and dust resistance.

The first video, called Pool, shows someone swimming, while the second, called Flour, shows a table of flour. We also see the LG G6 outline in the end frame of each clip, along with video descriptions that say: “Taking a day off at the pool? Just relax and enjoy LG G6" and “Stay apart from the particles. LG G6." In other words, in case it isn't already obvious, the new LG G6 should be safe around water and dust.

The teasers don't actually confirm the IP rating, but we're sure LG will announce those details in Barcelona. The company has already confirmed the phone has a ‘FullVision’ 18:9 5.7-inch display, LG UX 6.0 software, and a 32-bit Quad-DAC like the LG V20.

And it's rumoured to be the first phone - aside from Google's own Pixel phones - to feature Google Assistant. Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up for more details on what the LG G6 might feature.

LG G6: Pool

LG G6: Flour