LG G6 design details confirmed, straight from the horse's mouth

LG will host its LG G6 announcement event this Sunday, 26 February, before Mobile World Congress 2017 gets underway. However, there will be little left to reveal as the company is more than happy to blurt everything out beforehand.

It has created a dedicated webpage for the forthcoming phone, where you can sign up for official spec and release details when they are available. And on that page, the company has confirmed several key features for the handset.

"The LG G6 has it all," it says. That includes a "full-metal body", "state-of-the-art fingerprint scanner", and a "premium design".

LG has also revealed that it will be waterproof and will come with a camera that "captures it all at once", referring to the wide-angle lens the company has previously discussed. We've also learned recently that it will have an 18:9 screen.

Specifications are yet to be fully discussed, so there's one reason for Pocket-lint to attend the event in Barcelona. We'll also be bringing you photos and video of the new phone. Thanks to LG though, very little will come as a surprise.

We will also be at MWC 2017 all next week to bring you all the news and releases from all of the manufacturers in attendance, make sure you come back to us often and also keep an eye on our dedicated round-up feature: Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more.