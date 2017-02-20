LG G6 to feature an advanced dual-13MP wide angle camera

LG has been drip feeding information about the upcoming G6 flagship ahead of its 26 February MWC unveiling for a while now. We've already learnt about its Full Vision 18:9 ratio display, and now it's the turn of the rear-facing camera.

LG has revealed on its Korean blog site that the rear-camera will feature two 13MP sensors, one of which will offer a 125 degree wide angle lens. LG says this is similar to the field of vision we see with our eyes, so users will be able to "capture the scene they see with their eyes without distorted edges".

It's not the first time LG has fitted a dual-camera to its smartphones, as both the G5 and V20 have them too, but the G6 will represent the first time both sensors are the same resolution. And like the V20, the G6 will have a wide-angle lens camera on the front too.

The G6's dual lens camera will take full advantage of the 18:9 display too, with a new shooting mode that fills the entire display. With it, you'll be able to see what you're currently taking a picture of, alongside the most recent picture taken. You will also be able to split the screen into squares and take 1:1 photos, ideal for instantly sharing to social sites such as Instagram.

The front-facing camera gets a new 'SELFI' shooting mode, which has filters to help you take the perfect selfie and you'll also be able to combine between 2 and 100 photos together to create an animated GIF.

Cho-Jun-ho, president of LG's MC business said: "The LG G6 is equipped with a smartphone camera that goes from hardware to user experience,"

"We will continue to take advantage of LG's premium smartphone's distinctive strengths, We will continue to develop".