LG G6 teaser suggests phone may offer Google Assistant and Alexa

LG has sent out another teaser for its upcoming flagship.

The LG G6 will be unveiled later this month, and according to LG's latest teaser for the device, it may include some sort of intelligent feature. Keep in mind there are persistent rumours floating around about the phone sporting Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa -- or maybe even both. The teaser states "Less artificial. More intelligence" at the top and then "The next generation smartphone, brought to you first by LG" at the bottom.

Does that mean the LG G6 will be the first non-Google phone with Google Assistant? Or maybe it'll beat Huawei and be the first phone with Amazon Alexa, as we still don't know when the Huawei Mate 9 will get Alexa. Up until recently, Google Now was the default assistant on Android phones. Google Assistant on the Pixel phones has left many people clamoring for the more robust Google Assistant to be made available on more Android phones.

If we had to speculate, we'd say the phone is getting both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as the statement about "more intelligence" seems to suggest that it'll offer more than one form of intelligence (aka voice assistants). The two could work very well together on a single device when you consider Alexa's huge well of defined skills and integrations and Google Assistant's more conversational approach to AI assistants.

Also, remember, at CES 2017 in January, LG adopted Alexa by embedding it into many smart devices, including a fridge. So, it's not out of the realm of possibilities to think LG may also include it in its next phone. We'll know more on 26 February. Pocket-lint will be at MWC 2017 to bring you all the latest news as it happens.