LG G6 fully (well, partially) revealed in leaked photo - see it here

LG is still a month away from unveiling its next flagship, but thanks to a new leak, we know what it will look like.

The leak, posted by The Verge, only shows the top half of the LG G6. As you can see from the image (above), which appears to be a press shot, the phone has minimal bezels, with the top one being taller than the bottom one, apparently. The screen-to-bezel ratio is supposed to be "greater than 90 percent", as well. You can't see it in full, but the display is expected to be 5.7 inches with an aspect ratio of 2:1.

The upcoming LG G6 will be made of glass and metal - no plastic whatsoever - and has curved corners. It'll also be waterproof but will come with a headphone jack. The battery also won't be replaceable. Other leaked specs include a dual-camera system and center-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back, which seems to be the only thing LG is keeping from last year's modular Android flagship, the LG G5.

We'll know more when Mobile World Congress rolls around, as LG is slated to unveil the LG G6 on 26 February. Pocket-lint will be there to provide coverage and full details on the LG G6. Check out our rumour round-up for more LG G6 leaks.