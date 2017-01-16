LG G6 will use "heat pipes" to make sure the battery doesn't explode

LG has said it is taking smartphone safety incredibly seriously, and while the company doesn't explicitly say it's because of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle, we all know it's because of the Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

Samsung hasn't officially confirmed what caused the issues with the battery in its ill-fated phablet, but it's thought to be because of poor heat management. LG has now detailed how the battery and heat management in the V20 smartphone works. While we can't say for certain that the same technology will be used in the G6, given the fact we expect the G6 to be unveiled at MWC in just over a month, we can safely assume the same or similar technology will be used.

LG says the V20 employs copper heat pipes, which take the heat from the main processing unit and send it to other areas around the phone, but crucially will keep it away from the battery.

The battery itself has undergone intense testing that is more stringent that international standards, such as being pierced with sharp nails and being dropped from certain heights. LG also put the battery through what it calls an "accelerated life test", where all aspects of a battery's life are put to the extreme. Everything from temperature and humidity levels, to its waterproof and dustproof capabilities are all put through their paces, along with other smartphone components including the camera, fingerprint sensor and display.

The LG G6 is expected to have a unibody design and no removable rear cover, which means no removable battery, so getting heat management sorted will be vital to its success.

Lee Seok-jong, head of LG Global Operations Group at LG Electronics, said, "As the number of consumers who want secure smartphones increase, we will significantly enhance the safety and quality standards of the next strategic smartphone. We will continue to do our best. "