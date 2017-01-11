  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  LG phone news

LG G6 will launch before the Galaxy S8 to capitalise on Samsung's downfall

|
- LG G6 likely to be launched at MWC 2017

- Will release before Samsung's flagship before the first time

A report straight from Korea is suggesting LG will release its 2017 flagship device, highly likely to be the G6, before Samsung releases the Galaxy S8. It will be the first time LG has released its flagship before its South Korean rival.

The Electronics Times goes on to say the G6 will be unveiled at MWC 2017 and will launch in South Korea on 10 March, although it doesn't say when we can expect to see the new phone around the rest of the world.

It's thought that LG wants to capitalise on Samsung's failings with the Galaxy Note 7 and get its phone out early to try and entice customers. It's a tactic that Samsung has often used in previous years, but in 2017 the company is believed to be delaying the launch of the Galaxy S8 until at least April to make sure it's in full working order and completely safe.

LG is hoping to further capitalise on an early launch by releasing a phone it believes consumers will actually want. The LG G5 introduced a new modular design for the company, but it wasn't particularly well received. The G6 will lose the modularity and instead offer a new Quad HD+ screen, unibody design and will be waterproof for the first time.

Mobile World Congress is still more than a month away, so there's of course plenty of time for these rumours to change, but we're starting to get a clearer idea of what to expect from LG's next flagship.

