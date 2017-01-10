LG G6 to use the "world's first QHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio"

LG Display has confirmed the screen to adorn the next LG flagship, which we all know will be the G6, will be a 5.7-inch 1440 x 2880 Quad HD+ LCD panel, some improvement on the 5.3-inch Quad HD panel found in the G5.

The new screen with be the first of its kind to sport an ultra wide 18:9 aspect ratio and will serve up 564ppi to make it super sharp and deliver an "immersive viewing experience".

LG has also said the screen will be ideal for multitasking and dual-screen functions, giving a hint as to some of the G6's features.

The new screen will also use LG's in-Touch technology, which gets rid of the usual touch cover glass to make finger touches that bit more accurate and more responsive. The module is also incredibly thin at just 1mm, which could mean larger components can be fitted behind it, such as a battery, but it also allows the bezels to be thinner than before.

LG says left and right bezels will be reduced by 0.54mm, while the top will shrink by 0.2mm, suggesting the majority of the front of the G6 will be taken up by screen.

Visibility in sunlight is also said to be increased by 10 percent, while power consumption is down 30 percent, so hopefully whatever battery is fitted to the G6 will last that bit longer.

We expect to see the LG G6 unveiled either at MWC itself, or a day before the show officially begins.