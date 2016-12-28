Leaked LG G6 renders 'confirm' modules have gone

The LG G5 could be seen as an experiment by LG, to see if customers wanted interchangeable modules. Unfortunatley, sales of the phone were poor, as the modules weren't all that good and competition was fierce. Luckily, LG may have learnt from its mistakes and ditched the modules for the upcoming G6.

That rumour has been further cemeted by leaked renders of the phone, which, although unofficial, show a phone that could put LG back on track and better equipped to face the likes of Apple and Samsung.

The new LG G6 by me and @AndroidAuth pic.twitter.com/AMhqrQXTHJ — Shai Mizrachi (@ShaiMizrachi) 26 December 2016

The render, mocked up by Shai Mizrachi of Android Authority, shows a unibody design with a shiny metallic finish. The unibody design all but confirms LG has decided to ditch the modules for the upcoming device.

There's also what appears to be dual-camera setup, similar to the one found on the V20 and G5, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also shows what appears to be a 3.5mm headphone port on the top edge, suggesting LG isn't quite ready to ditch the analogue port in favour of USB-C audio. It's a rumour we've heard before, so there's certainly some weight to it.

We're expecting LG to unveil the G6 at Mobile World Congress in February, and another rumour is suggesting the phone will go on sale straight after to get a headstart on Samsung. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 in April so LG is hoping the two month advantage will help with sales.

MWC doesn't kick off until 27 February, so we have some time to wait. Here's hoping we'll see some more leaked images between now and then.