LG confirms CES 2017 smartphone line-up: K Series and Stylus 3 inbound

LG confirms CES 2017 smartphone line-up: K Series and Stylus 3 inbound
- New mid-rangers

- Appearing on show floor

After a leak a week ago LG has now confirmed that it will show several new smartphones at the CES 2017 consumer electronics trade show in January.

All mid-range devices, we're not yet sure which territories will get the different handsets, but there are plenty.

Four K Series smartphones will debut at the show, along with a new version of LG's 5.7-inch phablet, the Stylus 3.

The K Series phones will be the K3, K4, K8 and K10. Specifications have also been revealed:

  • K3 - 4.5-inch 854 x 480 display, 1.1GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 5-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front camera, 2,100mAh battery.
  • K4 - 4.7-inch 854 x 480 display, 1.1GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, 2,500mAh battery.
  • K8 - 5-inch HD display, 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, 2,500mAh battery.
  • K10 - 5.3-inch HD display, 2.5D glass on front and back, 1.5GHz octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 5-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera and 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras, fingerprint scanner, 2,800mAh removable battery.

The K3 and K4 will come with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow pre-installed, the K8 and K10 will have Android 7.0 Nougat.

LGlg confirms ces 2017 smartphone line up k series and stylus 3 inbound image 2

Finally, the LG Stylus 3 will feature a larger 5.7-inch HD display, 32GB of onboard storage, 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera with flashes for both, a 3,200mAh battery, fingerprint scanner, rear-mounted buttons and because of its name, a digital pen stylus.

All K-Series phones are expected to ship from the middle of January, the Stylus 3 in mid-February.

