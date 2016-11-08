LG G5 will soon get the sweet taste of Nougat

LG has announced it has begun rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to the G5 smartphone in its home country of South Korea. The G5 is now the first phone after Google's own devices that will receive the Nougat update over-the-air. While it's not surprising that LG is giving its home fans the update first, the good news is the Americas, Asia and "other markets", which we presume includes the UK, will get the update in the coming weeks.

If you're an LG G5 owner, you'll receive a notification telling you when you're able to download the Nougat OS, which will usher in a wealth of new features and updates to the UI, as well making the phone that bit quicker and smoother.

LG says the update will let you carry out searches from within practically any app and a multi-window mode will let you switch to the most recent app by double tapping on the back button.

Kim Hyung-jung, senior VP of LG's Mobile's R&D said" At LG, we know our customers want the best, most up-to-date mobile experiences".

"Getting software updates to our users faster than the competition is our way of demonstrating that LG is committed to supporting our products and customers to ensure they have a positive ownership experience".

It's not the first time LG has offered Nougat on a phone though, as the V20 was the first device to launch with the latest OS out-of-the-box, surpassing even Google's Pixel devices. The Pixel phones then launched with Android 7.1 Nougat instead.