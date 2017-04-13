LG G6: Release date, specifications and everything you need to know

LG's next flagship smartphone - the G6 - has finally been revealed at the company's pre-MWC 2017 press conference in Barcelona.

Rumours have been speculating about what features the successor of last year's modular smartphone will offer for months, as well as what features it would miss off but now all the details are official. This is everything you need to know about the LG G6.

Modular design of G5 ditched

Metal and glass waterproof and dust resistant body

Iris scanner suggested

The LG G5 launched with a modular design and a range of modules, or Friends as LG called them. LG has scrapped the modular idea for the G6 smartphone though, opting for a metal and glass sandwich instead like its South Korean rival Samsung.

The LG G6 measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm, meaning it is almost the same size as the G5, despite a larger display. There is a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor and dual-rear camera setup like last year's model, but the G6 adds IP68 waterproofing and USB Type-C to the party.

As rumours predicted, the G6 has very slim bezels and curved corners, delivering a great screen-to-body ratio and a lovely design. There were suggestions of an iris scanner on the front, something the Samsung Note 7 featured and something rumoured for the Galaxy S8, but this was one of the rumours that didn't come to light.

5.7-inch Quad HD+ LCD display

18:9 ratio, claimed to be world first

HDR with support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10

Rumours originally claimed LG would be equipping the G6 with a curved OLED display, but despite already producing OLED displays for the Apple Watch Series 2 and its own TVs and smartwatches, this was not the new flagship's destiny.

Instead, the G6 features a 5.7-inch 2880 x 1440 Quad HD+ LCD display. The company has said it is the first screen to sport an ultra wide 18:9 aspect ratio, delivering a pixel density of 564ppi for a super sharp and "immersive viewing experience".

The screen is said to be ideal for multi-tasking and dual-screen functions and it uses LG's in-Touch technology for more a responsive experience. It also features HDR, supporting Dolby Vision and HDR 10.

The addition of HDR means the G6's display will offer better contrast, a wider colour gamut and it will be brighter when watching compatible HDR content.

Dual-camera setup with two 13MP sensors

5MP front camera

Software enhancements

The LG G5's biggest attribute is its fantastic dual rear camera that delivers excellent results and it the G6 is set to follow suit. The new device features two 13-megapixel rear sensors, one of which has a 125-degree wide angle lens. This is said to offer the same field of vision as we see with our eyes, allowing users to capture what they see without distorted edges.

The front-facing snapper will also have a wide-angle lens, though a little narrower at 100-degrees. It will be coupled with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Rumours had suggested the front-facing camera would be an all-in-one camera and iris scanner, but alas, not this time.

In terms of software, the G6 features the new UX 6.0 interface which offers enhanced camera software, such as the ability to review and capture photos simultaneously. There is a new Food Mode that adds additional saturation and colour for when you're shooting food and LG has said the new dual-lens camera takes full advantage of the 18:9 display with a new shooting mode that fills the entire display.

Qualcomm SD821 chip, not SD835

Wireless charging, but US only

Non-removable 3300mAh battery

The LG G6 doesn't feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip. Instead, the company has opted for the SD821 coupled with 4GB of RAM and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, both of which offer microSD expansion.

The LG G5 offers a 2800mAh removable battery but although LG has taken away the removability for the G6, it has increased the capacity to 3300mAh. There is wireless charging on board, though one for the US strangely.

The company has said the new flagship uses the same technology employed for the LG V20 to ensure the battery won't explode though, so hopefully there won't be any Note 7 episodes. The technology means the G6 will use copper pipes to take heat from the processing unit and dissipate it to other areas of the device, avoiding the battery.

The 3.5mm headphone jack remains intact for the LG G6 and the company has also introduced a Quad DAC to improve sound quality, something it introduced on the V20. It's worth noting the Quad DAC will only be available on models in certain countries though.

Android Nougat from launch

LG UX 6.0 software

Google Assistant support

LG launched the first device from the box featuring Android Nougat in the LG V20 and the LG G6 is following suit.

The new flagship will also have the latest LG UX 6.0 software over the top, which comes with several new features, some of which are designed to make full use of the 18:9 display. There is a new upscaling feature within the software and you'll be able to open windows next to each other too, such as a call reception window and the calendar app.

Rumours previously suggested we might see Google Assistant on board the G6, as well as perhaps Amazon Alexa too. LG has now confirmed the former. We're still waiting to hear about Alexa.

Announced on 26 February at MWC 2017

7 April on sale date claimed for US

10 March on sale date claimed for Korea

LG announced the G6 flagship smartphone the day before Mobile World Congress 2017 kicked off in Barcelona on 26 February.

The company has yet to reveal an on sale date or a price, but rumours suggest the LG G6 will go on sale in the US from 7 April and as early as 10 March in South Korea.

We're expecting it to remain a little cheaper than its competitors, though it wouldn't be too surprising to see the price jump up a little from G5's £500 mark.

Multiple UK networks to carry it

Available for pre-registration now

Several UK carriers and retailers have announced that they will be ranging the LG G6 when it becomes available. Most of them have pre-registration pages ahead of opening for pre-orders.

Carphone Warehouse is encouraging customers to pre-register for the LG G6 now. It will stock the ice platinum, astro black and mystic white models and although we're still waiting for the dedicated registration page, you will soon see more details on carphonewarehouse.com.

Three has opened pre-orders for the LG G6, with prices starting at £29/month for 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data on a 24 month contract with a £129 upfront cost. Alternatively you can get 12GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for £45/month with a £49 upfront cost.

Three only has the astro black model available to buy, and you can see all the available plans to pre-order on three.co.uk. The LG G6 will be available from Thursday 20 April.

Vodafone has also confirmed that it will be carrying the LG G6. Full details are yet to be revealed, however.

EE is one of the first networks to actually have a LG G6 registration page available, at shop.ee.co.uk/new-phones-coming-soon. You can sign up for more details there.

Sky Mobile has added the LG G6 to its Swap monthly tariffs. You can get the G6 on Sky Mobile from £36/month with no upfront cost on a Swap24 tariff, which means you can change your phone after 24 months of the 30 month contract if you wish.

Sky Mobile has the LG G6 in Astro Black and Ice Platinum colour finishes, and you can check out the full range of tariffs and pre-order one on sky.com