LG decides against curved OLED screen for G6 smartphone

We haven't heard much about the LG G6 smartphone, but we can be sure that LG will be making it. But even though we haven't seen much in the way of specs and features rumours, LG could be losing some before they've even be announced.

LG was rumoured to be fitting the G6 smartphone, successor to the modular G5, with a curved OLED screen and a new wireless charging system. But Korean site ChosunBiz is saying those features won't make the cut after all. Apparently, LG Display isn't in a position to mass produce OLED screens for a flagship phone, and can only manage with making smaller OLED screens for the Apple Watch and LG's own smartwatches.

It means the G6 will likely come with the same or very similar screen that featured in the G5, a flat 5.3in 2560x1440 Quad HD LCD display.

The G6 was also allegedly going to introduce a new wireless charging system that would offer fast charging from a distance of up to 7cm. But the system is now likely to feature in the G7 instead as it won't be ready for next year's G6.

And if that wasn't enough, LG was also said to be planning a new full-metal design and ditching the plastic, but it's been reported that that won't be happening either.

So what the LG G6 may in fact be is an intermittent phone in preparation for the G7. But then again, the features were never confirmed, so it's best to take this news with a pinch of salt for now. We'll be keeping our eye on any LG G6 rumours that appear to bring you the latest news.