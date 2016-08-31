LG V20 will be world's first phone with Google In Apps, confirms second screen

Ahead of a full debut at IFA 2016 in Berlin, LG has been drip feeding details about its forthcoming new smartphone, almost on a daily basis.

The latest feature it is shouting from the rooftops about is Google In Apps.

Coming as part of Android 7.0 Nougat, In Apps is a new feature that enables users to not only search across Google's own applications, but third-party, user-installed apps too.

It can discover recently accessed apps, find people's names inside apps, terms inside messages and more - all offline. For example, you can search for a keyword in Facebook Messenger, LinkedIn and other social chat apps, in order to find specific historic text.

Because it is an Android 7 feature and the V20 will be the first phone to market with that operating system, the LG device will be the first in the world to feature it.

What's more, LG has confirmed that the second screen, as featured on the V10 released in the UK earlier this year, will also be part of the V20. And the In Apps feature can be set as a shortcut in the strip that runs across the top of the conventional display. This means you can launch it without impacting other functions.

We'll find out more about the LG V20 in the next couple of days, with IFA kicking off with a swathe of press conferences and events today.