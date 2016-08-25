LG V20 photo leaks showing off a simple design

On Wednesday we bought you pictures of the V20 from a case manufacturer, talking about the predictability of device leaks. Thursday brings us a photo of the new handset from @evleaks, proving that the LG V20 is following a typical path of exposing itself to the public.

The LG V20 is the successor to the LG V10, the video-focused handset that was widely lauded in the US, but didn't make it to launch globally. The fact that the V20 is coming is no secret, as LG has already confirmed the device and started drop-feeding us some of the details.

From a design point of view, @evleaks's track record with device leaks is very good, so we can say with some confidence that this is what the V20 will look like from the front at least. We suspect there will be more leaks to come in the following days.

The design, as one commenter points out, looks a little like the BlackBerry Z30 thanks to those straight lines top and bottom framing the display.

The display has some sections blacked-out to hide some details, like location in the weather widget. There appears to be a front ticker display like the V10, although the alignment of this in the photo with the rest of the display suggests there's been some manipulation of the photo here, so we can't be certain: on the G5, LG opted for an "always on" display instead and might opt for that on the V20 instead.

Other details include the front camera to the left. The other pictures we saw on Wednesday suggested twin front cameras: again, that could have just been lifted from the V10, as it doesn't appear here in this hardware.

The question of modularity still remains. We've seen a couple of previous suggestions that the V20 will have a button on the lower right-hand side to release the bottom section of the phone, and that's not visible in this image.

LG will be launching the V20 in 6 September at a launch event in New York and so far it has been confirmed that it will be arriving with Android Nougat out of the box.