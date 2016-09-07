LG V20: Specs, release date and everything you need to know

LG has announced the successor to the V10 smartphone at an event in San Francisco on 6 September.

In true LG style, the company revealed several snippets of information about the LG V20 before its official debut, but we now have confirmation of all the details and features surrounding the latest handset.

This is everything you need to know about the LG V20.

The LG V20 arrives with a metal body that has been made from lightweight aluminium and a light silicone-based material. It offers a thin bezel and it comes with MIL-STD 810G drop protection, which should mean it is able to withstand drops up to 4ft.

There is a dual camera on the rear that sits at the top in a slightly raised oval housing, with a circular fingerprint sensor positioned beneath it. The V20 logo is at the bottom.

There is a camera on the front, along with a dual display, both of which can be found on the V10.

The LG V20 measures 159.7 x 78.1 x 7.6mm, which is pretty much what the rumours suggested, and it hits the scales at 174g. USB Type-C is on board as many expected and the new device also has a removable battery like the company's G5.

The LG V20 features a 5.7-inch Quad HD IPS Quantum display, meaning the same size and resolution as its predecessor, for a pixel density of 515ppi.

The new device also has a secondary display, again like the V10. It measures 2.1-inches and has a resolution of 1040 x 160 for a pixel density of 513ppi, which is the same as the previous device.

There is also a larger font size with a higher contrast on the new device, with greater software support for more functions from this second display.

The LG V20 is pitched as a smartphone for content creators, with a real focus on the video and audio hardware. There's a pair of rear cameras, matching the LG G5, with a 16-megapixel F/1.8 regular camera and an 8-megapixel F/2.4 wide-angle camera offering a 135-degree view. That means you can simply and easily switch from normal to wide-angle capture to get more in the scene.

There's a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, F/1.9, which is 120-degree wide angle, so you can fit in more of your face in those important selfies, which can be captured automatically, so you don't have to press the button - it just detects your face.

There's optical image stabilisation on the regular 16MP camera, with electronic image stabilisation and digital image stabilisation to smooth out your video and remove shake.

The rear camera uses a hybrid autofocus system that combines phase detection, contrast detection and laser autofocus. Using a combination of these systems, the camera will be able to detect the scene and pick the best method for fast, reliable focusing in all conditions.

The LG V20 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with support for microSD.

It has a removable 3200mAh battery and USB Type-C that is compatible with Quick Charge 3.0. There is a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the handset.

The new device also features 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC capabilities. LG claims the Quad DAC will deliver a crisp and clear sound that comes closest to a live performance when compatible wired headphones are used, reducing distortion and ambient by up to 50 per cent.

Boosting the camera is enhanced audio capture for videographers. There are three HD mics, with a studio mode to manually control capture. B&O also continues its partnership with LG, saying that the V20 offers balanced, natural sound.

Google and LG confirmed the LG V20 will be the first device to launch on Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box.

This will be skinned with LG's UX 5.0+, an upgraded version of the software on the LG G5. It will support multi-window display, meaning you'll be able to stay productive, browsing Twitter while following Google Maps.

In addition, LG V20 supports Google In App, another feature of Android 7.0. It enables the user to search within Google's own and third-party applications for people, keywords and more. You can use it to find a specific message thread in Facebook Messenger, for example. It also works with the second display that runs at the top of the device.

That second screen is also enhanced, offering an expanded notifications function, letting you tap a button to open longer messages for easier reading.

LG revealed the V20 smartphone on 6 September in San Francisco. The device succeeds the LG V10 and brings with it a whole host of flagship specs.

The company has said the device will be available in Korea starting in September, followed by other regions. It has not confirmed what those other regions will be, or how much the V20 will cost, but LG has said it will be announced locally in the weeks to come. We do know it will be coming to the US, but the UK is unlikely.