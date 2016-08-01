LG V20 is the first confirmed Android 7.0 Nougat phone, coming in September

LG has publicly confirmed its intention to announce its next flagship phone, the V20, in September. It will be the company's first device running Android 7.0 "Nougat" and follows up on the V10 with a secondary display running along the top, as well as the Hi-Fi quality sound, thanks to the onboard 32-bit DAC (digital-to-analogue converter).

Like the LG G5, the V20 will have a dual camera system on the back and - according to the mobile business division's president - will "be a new standard for premium phones with more enhanced multimedia capabilities." If it's anything like the V10, however, it won't share the G5's modular design.

Very little else is revealed in today's press release. There are no other specifications or features teased, but the naming has been chosen to symbolically represent the strive for perfection. Make no mistake, this is the Korean manufacturer's flagship phone of 2016.

The announcement is a curious one, still. Nexus phones are, traditionally, the first phones launched with a new operating system from Google. But with Android N having been made available to manufacturers earlier than normal, we may see more than just the pure Android devices launched with Android 7.0 Nougat before the year is up.

While we still think it's unlikely that the V20 will be available before the rumoured HTC-built Nexus phones, it's certainly going to be available near the same time. LG states that the V20 will be among the first phones release with the latest version of Android OS.