New LG X phones last longer, run faster and look better, here’s what you need to know

LG has already established its X phone series of handsets to tempt the mid-range fans, and now that group has grown. The LG X Power, X Mach, X Style and X Max have all been announced by the company to target everyone's individual needs.

First up, the LG X Power. As the name suggests this is all about battery life. As such, despite being 7.9mm thin, this handset packs in a hefty 4100mAh battery. It also uses PE+ fast charging which LG says will get the battery charged twice as fast as a normal charger. This has a 5.3-inch HD display, 1.3GHz quad-core with 2GB RAM plus 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras.

Next is the LG X Mach, which is all about speed. This features the latest Cat. 9 3CA LTE connectivity backed by a 1.8GHz hexa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. Since everything will be zipping along so quickily it needs to be shown clearly hence this phone's 5.5-inch QHD Quantum Dot display. This also feature a 12.3-megapixel camera with 1.55μm sensor in the rear for low light snaps and an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

The last two handsets are just being teased right now. There's the LG X Style which features an extra slim body and "gracefully curving lines", says LG. Finally the LG X Max has the largest display of the bunch.

Further details on all the handsets including pricing and release dates should follow soon.

