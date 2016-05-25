LG G Flex 3 slated to make modular appearance at IFA 2016

The LG G Flex 3 has been the source of very few rumours of late, with very little solid information. Now it appears that the G Flex 3 will make an appearance at IFA 2016 this September.

The curved LG G Flex 3 will, obviously, be the successor to the self-healing G Flex 2, which was unveiled in January 2015. Not only is the G Flex 3 likely to have the latest generation of self-healing but it should also be modular, like the LG G5.

According to reports from Phonespot the handset will come with a 5.5-inch QHD curved display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU back by 4BG or RAM and 32 or 64GB of storage plus microSD expansion.

The camera on the rear should be a 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel "Twin Camera" while the selfie snapper is expected to be an 8-megapixel unit.

At this early stage the details are few and far between and the sources can't be verified so we're taking this all with a pinch of salt. LG will be looking to find more hardware platforms that it can use its modular add-ons with, so making the G Flex 3 modular makes sense.

Expect more details to emerge as IFA approaches where we will be to bring you all the details from the event.

