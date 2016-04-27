LG G5 SE is the new alternative to the flagship modular smartphone

The LG G5 is still newly unleashed and already a slightly varied version has appeared, dubbed the LG G5 SE.

The LG G5 SE was reviewed on Russian site Hi-Tech but has otherwise had no official details pushed out.

While the SE is a slightly less high powered version of the G5 it still packs in impressive specs that make it better than a lot of other phones right now. It also looks near identical to the LG G5, USB-C and all. And, of course, it features the G5's modular ability to swap out accessories.

The LG G5 SE has the same 5.3-inch QHD IPS display as the G5 meaning a 2560 x 1440 resolution. It also has the same 16-megapixel dual camera setup and 2800mAh battery plus it runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

What's different in the G5 SE is the processor which is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652, rather than the 820 found in the G5. The SE also has a lower 3GB of RAM rather than the 4GB found in the flagship. Despite these being small changes the reviewer does mention that while trying to record 4K video the handset did struggle.

The price is listed as 50,000 rubles which is about £518. So it's up there with the other flagship phones for pricing and is actually more than the £500 G5, leading us to suspect this is a Russia only release, for now.

