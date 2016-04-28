LG Stylus 2 first smartphone with DAB+ radio, now available from O2

The LG Stylus 2 smartphone is now available exclusively through O2 in the UK.

The 5.7-inch device is available for no up-front cost on plans priced from £19 a month. It is also available as a pay as you go handset.

LG unveiled the device during Mobile World Congress in February but didn't mention an exciting additional feature not discussed at the time.

The phablet comes with a DAB+ radio decoder. It is the first smartphone with that functionality to be available.

Like DAB, DAB+ decodes digital radio broadcasts in countries that support it. The system is a step-up from regular DAB in that it is more efficient, providing better audio quality at lower bitrates and has been adopted in many regions already.

There are few DAB+ services in the UK, but a DAB+ receiver or radio can also decode and play the older DAB broadcasts, so the Stylus 2 is able to playback digtal stations here.

The phone will also initially be available in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway and Australia - many of which have full DAB+ radio services.

The LG Stylus 2 also features a 1280 x 720 resolution display, Android 6.0, quad-core 1.2GHz processor and 1.5GB of RAM. There is 16GB of on-board storage and a microSD card slot allows for expansion by up to a further 128GB.

Its rear camera has a 13-megapixel sensor, with 1080p video recording, while the front is 8-megapixels for selfies.