A closer look at LG's X cam and X screen smartphones

LG has a busy Mobile World Congress this year, not only did it launch its new flagship - the LG G5 - but we also saw two mid-rangers appear in the form of the X cam and the X screen.

The LG X series was teased in the run up to the mobile-focused show but LG only revealed the front of the two devices, hiding the X cam's camera array on the back.

They were both on display in Barcelona however so this is a closer look at the LG X cam and the LG X screen smartphones to see what they bring to the mid-range party.

Starting with, in our opinion, the slightly more exciting of the two - the X cam. This smartphone has dual rear cameras like the LG G5 at 13-megapixels and 5-megapixels. It also has a front-facing snapper at 8-megapixels. The camera array is designed slightly differently on the rear of the X cam in comparison to the flagship G5 but the same idea applies.

There are two icons in the camera app that allow you to select between a normal shot and a wide angle shot. The normal shot is the icon with one tree, while the wide angle shot is the one with three trees. The design of the cameras is a little fussier than the LG G5 but you still get the dual camera feature, only without paying premium prices.

The X cam is light in the hand and although it feels a lot cheaper than the G5, it offers some decent specs and it's lovely and slim. The X cam measures 147.5 x 73.6mm and has a curved rear between 5.2mm and 6.9mm so it is slimmer than the flagship. It comes in titan silver, white, gold and pink gold.

In terms of hardware, the X cam has an octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory and a 2520mAh battery. There is also a 5.2-inch Full HD display on board, but unlike the X cam's sibling - there is no secondary screen on this device.

That takes us to the LG X screen, which as we just mentioned, does have a secondary display. We didn't see any notifications come through in our brief amount of time with it but the secondary display does show the time and date whether the main display is on or off. We also noticed that commonly used apps also appeared at the top when the main display was on.

The main display is 4.93-inches with a HD resolution on the X screen, while the secondary display is 1.76-inches with a 520 x 80 pixel resolution. We weren't as keen on the secondary display feature as the dual cam feature of the X cam device, but it's still good to see these kind of features on mid-range devices and not just the flagships so kudos to LG for that.

The X screen measures 142.6 x 71.8 x 7.1mm meaning it is a little smaller and thicker than the X cam, and it keeps the more plasticky feel in comparison to the LG G5, as you would expect. It is very light and certainly easy to hold and manage with one hand. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera, coupled with an 8-megapixel front camera and the X screen comes in black, white and pink gold.

When it comes to hardware, the X screen opts for a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of memory and a 2300mAh battery so the battery capacity is a little smaller than the X cam.

Both the LG X cam and the LG X screen run on Android Marshmallow. We didn't get to spend enough time them at MWC to see how their various features perform but the important thing about these devices is that LG is offering premium features on mid-range devices, which is great to see. It means if you want a smartphone with a dual camera, or a dual screen, you can still have that without having to spend over £500.