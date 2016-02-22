LG Cam Plus: Get a grip on mobile photography

Among the range of LG Friends released for the LG G5 is the LG Cam Plus. This is a camera accessory, designed to help you get the best out of your mobile photography.

Firstly, let's clear up some confusion. This isn't a camera module, it doesn't change the camera, it doesn't house a sensor or lens or change anything photographically. When using the LG Cam Plus, you're still using the LG G5's 16-megapixel or 8-megapixel wide-angle cameras that are on the handset.

Instead, the LG Cam Plus is designed to boost the camera experience. It replaces the normal base of the handset, so it's a quick swap over to make your G5 ready for a longer day shooting.

One of the big advantages of the LG Cam Plus is that it boosts the LG G5's battery to 4000mAh, which should see you through the day with plenty of photo or video capture.

Its design is reminiscent of Nokia's Camera Grip case for the Lumia 1020 and one of the aims is to improve your grip on the phone. It gives your fingers some purchase, so it's easier to hold the phone steady for those important photos, and it feels more secure when you're swinging the phone around to take your next shot.

Rather than grasping your device and having to press the display to take a photo, the Cam Plus gives you a proper shutter button instead. It's a two-stage shutter button too, so you can focus before taking your shot.

Yes, LG could have just put a button on the phone itself, as you'll find on top Lumia devices, but we still like the additional space you have when using the Cam Plus: it's a more natural feel when it comes to using the phone as a camera.

There's also a dedicated video button, again meaning you don't have to press the display, as well as a switch to turn the camera on and off.

The final element is the analogue zoom. This dial lets you use the phones zoom function, although we know that a lot of smartphone photographers don't like using zoom, because it's digital zoom rather than optical. But zoom is widely used and this makes it a nice smooth action, rather than an ungainly pinch on the display.

LG hasn't yet said how much this nifty little accessory is going to cost, but if you spend a lot of your time taking photos on your phone, then it might be something to consider.