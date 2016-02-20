LG to unveil 5.7-inch Stylus 2 phablet with updated pen at MWC

LG will unveil its LG G5 flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress, and now the South Korean company has announced another handset it has in store for Barcelona: the 5.7-inch LG Stylus 2.

This new phablet will succeed the G4 Stylus that became available last May. The screen size is the same, but the phone is now 7.4mm thick, compared to 9.4mm for last year’s model. It’s also lighter. It weighs 145g now, versus 163g for the G4 Stylus. Although the phone is trimmer this time around, LG managed to squeeze in an SD card for expandable memory and a beefy 3,000mAh removable battery.

LG will also sell the Stylus 2 with a “pen”. It's a new stylus that features a “nano-coated tip” for enhanced accuracy. The stylus that came with last year' model was rubber-tipped instead. The new pen also spits out a Calligraphy Pen font, allowing it to mimic the strokes of a fountain pen. And to prevent you from losing this fancy new pen, LG has included a feature that warns you when your phone is moving.

It works like this: when the handset is detected to be in motion while the stylus bay is empty, a pop-up message will issue a warning. Beyond all that, LG's Android 6.0 device packs a 1.2GHz Quad-Core chip, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB of storage, 13-megapixel camera situated near the rear power key, and a front-facing 8-megapixel camera. The phone will also come in three colours: white, brown, and a metallic shade.

LG is being vague about pricing - only saying you'll get a "premium large phone at a price of a mid-tier phone". The company will officially unveil its Stylus 2 at MWC, and we'll be there live to bring you hands-on reviews.