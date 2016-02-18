LG G5 might debut with these Magic Slot modules and accessories

LG wants to wow you later this month with a new flagship that works with attachable modules as well as all-new accessories.

LG's G5 handset is believed to have a Magic Slot that will allow the G5 to expand its hardware load-out. It's been difficult to tell if it is a completely external module. There's been no indication of function, until now. Renowned leakster Evan Blass has claimed the LG G5 will debut as a modular handset alongside several "plug-in modules and bespoke accessories".

Only some of the hardware components will attach to the G5 via the Magic Slot at the bottom of the device, while others will be independent, but they will all be controlled by an app called LG Friends Manager. One of the two modules compatible with the slot is a LG Cam Plus battery grip for photography. It serves as a balancing grip, provides hardware buttons for things like shutter, zoom, and flash, and includes a 1100mAh battery.

The second module compatible with the slot is a digital audio chip called LG Hi-Fi Plus. The DAC is for improved sound quality and was made with high-end consumer electronics maker Bang and Olufsen. It'll also enhance audio coming from other connected Android devices or PCs.

As for those bespoke accessories, they include a smart cover that'll leverage the G5's always-on display, as well as a LG 360 Cam for capturing 360-degree spherical video, and a head-mounted immersive wearable known as the LG 360 VR, which is said to feature nine-axis sensors, an 83-degree lens, and a LCD display. LG also made a camera-and-speaker drone called Rolling Bot.

All these products - known as “G5 and Friends” - will be revealed at a press event on 21 February during MWC in Barcelona, with availability happening in April. Also, it's thought that LG has more Magic Slot modules in the works.