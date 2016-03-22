  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG X Series starts to roll out: LG X cam and LG X screen smartphones coming to UK

|
LG LG X Series starts to roll out: LG X cam and LG X screen smartphones coming to UK
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

- LG X cam and X screen handsets roll out

- X cam features dual rear facing cameras

- X screen has second Always On display

During Mobile World Congress in February, LG announced two new smartphones that are aimed at very specific types of users. The LG X cam and LG X screen have different feature sets for different scenarios.

Now they are both starting to hit stores, with a roll out that has started in South Korea and will very soon continue in the UK, Latin America, Asia and the rest of Europe.

While the base specs of each new phone are not particularly mind blowing, it’s the specialist extras that makes these handsets desirable.

The LG X screen rather excitingly features not only a 4.93-inch 1080p main display but also a 1.76-inch LCD at 520 x 80 resolution screen as an Always-on display.

READ: A closer look at LG's X cam and X screen smartphones

This is the same low power display featured in the LG V10 which allows for at-a-glance time, date and communication notifications without powering the display up fully. This is also rumoured to appear on the forthcoming LG G5. This handset also features a 2,300mAh battery, 1.2GHz quad-core processor plus 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras.

LGlg x series starts to roll out lg x cam and lg x screen smartphones coming to uk image 2

The LG X cam features dual rear cameras at 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. This also has a 5.2-inch FHD display, 1.14GHz octa-core processor and 2,520mAh battery. This features a curved glass finish that LG calls 3D Bending Glass.

Both handsets have 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage and run Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours: What's the story so far?
Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and XC specs, release date, news and features
Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: Will we get a new iPhone SE?
Apple's 2018 iPhone event: How to watch and what to expect
Huawei will release 5G phones next year, starting with Honor brand
Comments