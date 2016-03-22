LG X Series starts to roll out: LG X cam and LG X screen smartphones coming to UK

During Mobile World Congress in February, LG announced two new smartphones that are aimed at very specific types of users. The LG X cam and LG X screen have different feature sets for different scenarios.

Now they are both starting to hit stores, with a roll out that has started in South Korea and will very soon continue in the UK, Latin America, Asia and the rest of Europe.

While the base specs of each new phone are not particularly mind blowing, it’s the specialist extras that makes these handsets desirable.

The LG X screen rather excitingly features not only a 4.93-inch 1080p main display but also a 1.76-inch LCD at 520 x 80 resolution screen as an Always-on display.

This is the same low power display featured in the LG V10 which allows for at-a-glance time, date and communication notifications without powering the display up fully. This is also rumoured to appear on the forthcoming LG G5. This handset also features a 2,300mAh battery, 1.2GHz quad-core processor plus 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras.

The LG X cam features dual rear cameras at 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. This also has a 5.2-inch FHD display, 1.14GHz octa-core processor and 2,520mAh battery. This features a curved glass finish that LG calls 3D Bending Glass.

Both handsets have 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage and run Android 6.0 Marshmallow.