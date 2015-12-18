LG curved smartphone incoming to take on the Galaxy S6 edge

LG is set to release its G5 in 2016 but it looks like the Korean company is also planning a new curved smartphone. Could this be LG's answer to the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge?

According to serial leakster Evan Blass, better known for his Twitter handle @evleaks, a curved LG phone is incoming.

LG has already had two curved phones in the G Flex and G Flex 2. But these featured curved screens similar to that of a curved TV, when they're held side on. The new curved screen is described as one that "wraps over the top of the device".

So it sounds like this LG handset won’t be in danger of any Samsung lawsuits for copyright issues since it won't be wrapping over the sides like the Galaxy S6 edge or Galaxy Note Edge. Rather it should run off over the top, also allowing for a smart notification panel, only one that can potentially be viewed without being fully removed from the pocket.

There is definitely an appetite for curved smartphone displays at the moment with the Galaxy S6 edge proving popular to the point of also coming in a larger S6 edge Plus variant. How well an over-the-top curve screen is received is still unclear. What's certain is LG needs a win after investing lots in the G4 to little avail in terms of its overall mobile department profits.

Here's hoping we see more on the LG curved smartphone at CES in January or MWC in February.

