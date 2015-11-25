The 5.5-inch octa-core LG Ray detailed

LG has announced a smartphone that looks great, has an octa-core processor, a 5.5-inch HD screen, and a 13-megapixel camera but it's unlikely you'll ever own one. Why? The LG Ray will probably never make it to the UK or US.

Instead, being a 3G-only handset it is destined for 3G-dedicated regions, such as the CIS region (Russia, Ukraine, etc.) and Latin America.

It's a shame really because the LG Ray is not shy on specifications. Indeed, LG's president of mobile, Juno Cho, claims that the company will not cut back on quality, even if the region is more budget in nature.

"No matter the country or the device, every LG customer will receive a unique user experience with a balance of design, performance and value," he said.

As well as the rear camera and 1.4GHz octa-core processor, the LG Ray has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of on board storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.

There's a 3,000mAh battery and the device comes with Android 5.1 Lollipop pre-installed. It will be available in dual and single-SIM models, plus different colour options: silver, gold and "titan" black.

Price and availability for the regions it will launch in are yet to be fully revealed.