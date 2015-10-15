LG G4 first third-party phone to get Android 6.0 Marshmallow, rollout begins next week

LG has announced that the LG G4 will be the first third-party phone on the market with Android 6.0 Marshmallow as it plans to begin its global rollout next week.

Indeed, it might even beat the 22 October release date of Google's own Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P phones, although many owners of previous generation Nexus devices have already had their updates so it's not strictly speaking "the world's first".

Unfortunately for UK or US owners of LG G4 smartphones, the first country to get the new operating system will be Poland, with other markets in Europe, Asia and the Americas to follow after. And historically, that could result is a bit of a wait as LG has seeded its update to Poland first in the past, only to have the wider rollout around four months later.

Last year, for example, LG G3 owners in Poland got the Android 5.0 Lollipop upgrade in November 2014, while UK owners didn't get it until February this year.

Still, the company is striving to ensure it reaches its phones before other third-party competitors and that should be applauded.

LG will also announce which other smartphones in its line-up will be receiving Android 6.0 Marshmallow in due course. It will also reveal an upgrade schedule, which Pocket-lint will bring to you the moment we have it.