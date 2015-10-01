LG's new V10 superphone has two screens, dual front cameras, military grade protection and its own DAC

LG has announced its latest Android Handset, the LG V10, prior to its official launch in NYC in 1 October.

Called the LG V10, it is the first Android phone in a new line of "V" smartphones that LG is currently planning, according to The Verge. The new line is all about premium specs and materials.

Internally the V10 is a lot like the LG G4, but supercharged. They both are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor and feature a 16-megapixel rear camera. They also both have the same, removable 3,000mAh battery.

But the V10 is different from the G4 in that it has 4GB of RAM instead of 3GB. It also ditched the G4's curved display in favour of a flat one. Well, two screens to be specific. There's a 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel display, and above that you'll see a smaller 160 x 1040 screen that works only when the first is off.

The second screen is "always on" and can display information like weather, time, date, and battery level. It can also be used to quick-launch apps, access contacts, and display notifications. It's basically like Samsung's Edge screen found on the Galaxy S6 Edge+.

Another stand-out feature is its pair of 5-megapixel selfie cameras. One has an 80-degree field of view, while the other has 120.

This interesting two-lens setup allows the V10 to combine images using a clever algorithm for a wider-angle selfie shot without the ignomity of using a selfie stick. You can get standard 80-degree selfies, or wide 120-degree shots.

To complement the unique camera functionality, LG has brought over popular G4 camera software features, and boosted them with full manual controls for video, the ability to shoot video in HD, FHD, and UHD, a 21:9 aspect ratio shooting option, and both optical and electronic image stabilisation.

One of LG's big plays appears to be to content creators, offering control over ISO, frame rate and shutter speed for video capture. The LG V10 also has its own 32-bit DAC onboard.

One of the elements that might propel the V10 towards luxury status will be its build. There's a 316L stainless steel frame that LG is calling Dura Guard, with additional reinforcement around the corners. This is a tough device, achieving MIL-STD-810G Transit Drop Compliant shock resistance.

The LG V10 measures 159.6 x 79.3 x 8.6mm and weighs a hefty 192g, the same as the iPhone 6S Plus. It will come with 64GB of internal storage, accepting expansion up to 2TB via microSD.

We expect LG to announce pricing and release date details at its event. LG has said that it will be launching in Korea, followed by United States, China and key countries in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.