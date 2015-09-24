LG V10 teaser video confirms previous image leaks to be real
LG has released a teaser video for its new smartphone set to be launched in New York on 1 October and there is a significant clue shown that validates a couple of leaked images we've seen previously.
A mysterious LG phone was spotted on the Chinese communication regulator TENAA's website at the beginning of September, that appeared to have two embedded camera lenses at the top left of the screen.
Some even suggested that LG would use the strip immediately to their right as a secondary ticker display.
The teaser video shows the same two lenses and text on the part of the display next to them that say's "coming soon". It certainly seems, therefore, like the images posted onto the TENAA's site are genuine and that LG's next flagship phone will be the V10 or simply just V.
There are few other clues in the clip, but with the official event just one week away we won't have too long to find out.
For a start, we're eager to hear whether the handset will be coming to the UK and Europe too, or if it will be strictly for release in the US and possibly Asia. After all, Samsung decided to not release the Galaxy Note 5 this side of the pond.
