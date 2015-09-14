LG sends out invites for 1 October event, likely for new V10 phone

Shortly after Microsoft announced it has an October event set, LG has begun inviting the press to its own event in New York during the same month.

Both companies are rumoured to unveil high-end phones. LG is thought to be working on a Nexus device with Google, but that should be unveiled before the month is out (on 29 September). The company's 1 October event is therefore likely for the LG "V" handset that's been popping up all summer.



The phone is expected to be called the V10 and might feature a secondary "ticker" display. LG is known for trying bold designs, such as its curved and bendy G Flex Phone, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see LG come up with something different and unique in order to stand out from the competition.

Rather interestingly, LG's invite shows a clapperboard, suggesting the event is also movie-related. The invite doesn't offer any other clues, apart from “save the date”, which really isn't a hint at all. Android Central noted LG might unveil an Android Wear device or tablet, though that could be speculation.

Android Central noted LG might unveil an Android Wear device or tablet, though that could be speculation.