This mystery LG 'V' phone looks like it has a camera embedded in the screen

LG is working on a new phone, but we don't know what it is or when it'll arrive.

Leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer recently noticed a new LG phone passing through Chinese regulator TENAA. It's interesting for a number of reasons. First of all... it has "V" branding on the rear, which doesn't match up with any existing LG line, and secondly, according to the phone's renders, it has a front-facing camera embedded in the display.

Although it's possible the renders aren't accurate, most that come out of TENAA end up being spot-on. Keep in mind the Korea Herald reported earlier this year that LG is developing a new device with more powerful specs than the current top-of-the-line G series. In fact, the idea is that LG's new, powerful device will stand above the G series.

We don't know much else about that device - except it might begin shipping in the second half of this year. It's therefore impossible at this point to be sure if the newly-leaked "V" phone is the same high-end device. As if that's not confusing enough, LG is reportedly also working on a larger "Note" variant of the G4. So, the "V" could be that as well.

Apart from the embedded camera, the "V" phone seems to have a removable, textured back cover, along with a dual-tone flash and maybe an autofocus module. That's all we can say for now. It's unclear what this mystery phone is, but we suppose more details will leak out over time, giving us a better idea.

Until then, stay tuned to our LG hub for all the latest.