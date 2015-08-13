LG smartphone users get two free high-res audio tracks a month

LG is offering high-resolution audio tracks through its SmartWorld app to owners of its premium smartphones at up to 50 per cent off the usual price. And to give them a taste of the upshift in quality, users get to download two free songs a month.

The service is designed especially for LG smartphones with 24bit music playback capabilities, which include the LG G4, G3, G3 and G Flex 2.

All tracks available for download are encoded in "very close" to 24bit/192KHz which, as LG states, is "clearer than the sound quality of a typical CD". CDs usually feature tracks at 16bit/44.1KHz.

"Our Hi-Fi music service reflects our ongoing commitment to providing additional customer benefits to loyal LG customers," said Chris Yie, vice president and head of marketing communications for LG Mobile.

"MP3 music is perfectly fine for most people but those with Hi-Fi capable LG smartphones can experience a much richer environment."

Whether you'll be able to tell the benefit of higher resolution audio through the included headphones that came with your device is debatable though.

The new service starts this month, August, and will be available through the LG SmartWorld app as previously suggested, plus lgworld.com. It will be available in multiple countries around the world, including the UK, US, France, Russia and Australia.