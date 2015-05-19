Meet the LG G4c, the smaller sibling of the G4 that's LTE quick

LG has announced a new model in the G4 line-up called the LG G4c. Much like Apple did with its iPhone 5c, this G4c is LG's more affordable version of its G4 flagship. But it's also smaller and has lower specs.

The LG G4c is a 5-inch smartphone, making it smaller than the G4 which has a 5.5-inch display. It also has a lower resolution at 294ppi, but the price should reflect that.

Powering the G4c is a 1.2GHz quad-core processor which is backed by 1GB of RAM plus 8GB storage with microSD expansion.

The G4c packs an 8-megapixel camera in the rear and a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

The 10.2mm thick LG G4c is run by Android 5 Lollipop, has a 2,450mAh removable battery and will come in Metallic Gray, Ceramic White and Shiny Gold.

The device is also packing LG extras like Gesture Shot to activate the camera shutter with a hand gesture, Glance View to save battery while seeing notifications and Knock Code to tap the screen to unlock the handset directly.

The LG G4c will have price and release date announced soon with a launch date set to appear "in the weeks to come" according to LG.

READ: LG G4 too pricey? The LG G4 Stylus is affordable and larger