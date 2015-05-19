  1. Home
LG G4 too pricey? The LG G4 Stylus is affordable and larger

LG has announced that the G4 won't be alone for long after its release, a new G4 Stylus model is on its way. This should be a more affordable model despite coming with a capacitive pen and larger screen.

As the name suggests the G4 Stylus will come with a rubber ended pen dubbed "Rubberdium". To offer more space for use of this stylus the handset is larger than the 5.5-inch G4 with a 5.7-inch display which has a 258ppi resolution.

The LG G4 Stylus comes in two variants powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core LTE processor or 1.4GHz octa-core 3G chip, each backed by 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage and microSD expansion.

On the rear is a 13-megapixel camera in the LTE model and 8-megapixel in the 3G model, both with laser autofocus and 5-megapixel front-facing selfie cameras.

The LG G4 Stylus runs on Android 5 Lollipop, has a 3,000mAh battery and will come in Metallic Silver or Floral White.

"The G4 Stylus and G4c are perfect examples of what we mean by a premium smartphone experience without a premium price," said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "We are committed to offering consumers in fast-growing markets LG devices that not only deliver performance, but also look good while doing so. Both the G4 Stylus and G4c will surpass customers’ expectations of what an LG phone should be."

Pricing and release date are yet to be announced but should follow soon.

