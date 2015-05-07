What is the LG G4c and does it really deserve that G4 name?

The LG G4 has arrived to lead the way as the flagship smartphone for LG. It looks like it will have at least one follower in tow after a smaller LG G4c smartphone leaked online.

The LG G3 had a smaller, more affordable version called the LG G3 s. This new G4c name has appeared on several German retail websites. So while specs for the G4c might not blow you away, a more powerful G4 s may still be incoming later.

The LG G4 is all about that stunning 16-megapixel camera with full manual shooting options and a 2K display to see shots on. The G4c appears to have no such offerings but merely looks similar to the G4, minus the leather back option.

The LG G4c is expected to be a more affordable option at between €279 and €300 which is about £205 and £222. The LG G4 is about £500. This should get you a 5-inch 720 x 1,280 resolution IPS display at 294ppi, a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor backed by 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage and a 2,540mAh battery.

The camera is expected to be just 8-megapixels in the rear with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.

The LG G4c should come with Android 5.0 Lollipop skinned over with the LG UX 4.0.

So the specs aren't great compared to the G4 but at that price and with the G4 looks it's an attractive, more affordable option. Here's hoping it gets an official release soon.

