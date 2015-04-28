LG G4: Where and when can I get it?

The LG G4 packs in a 5.5-inch QHD display, 16-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper and a removable 3000mAh battery. It comes with the hexa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and microSD support.

We found it to be excellent: the camera is a real highlight and we love the leather option. You can read all about it in our LG G4 review.

So the next question is when and where will you be able to pick one up? As usual, we have rounded up who will be stocking the LG G4 and we will update this feature as more information on pricing and availability becomes available.

The LG G4 release date is 28 May in the UK, with the global roll-out starting on 18 May.

Carphone Warehouse has confirmed it will be offering the black leather as an exclusive and pre-orders are now open.

The LG G4 will cost from £35 a month on contract and the first 400 pre-orders will also get an LG P7 portable Bluetooth speaker. You can find all the details here.

O2 have nabbed the exclusive on the brown leather version of the LG G4, the one that's been used in most of the marketing so far.

There's no news on prices or dates just yet, but you can find the details here.

TalkTalk Mobile has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be stocking the LG G4.

There's no news on the date or price, but it will be there.

Three has confirmed that it will be stocking the LG G4 and that it will have a UK exclusive on the ceramic white plastic finish. There's no word on pricing so far.

Vodafone has also confirmed that the LG G4 will be on offer, but is yet to reveal any prices or details.