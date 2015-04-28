This is the LG G4: Quantum Display, colour spectrum sensor, available 28 May

LG has officially unveiled its new G4 smartphone and it's looking as gorgeous as all those leaked photos suggested it would.

The LG G4 comes with either a plastic back variant or a real leather back each packing the same specs. Both are removable, as is the battery.

The LG G4 sports a 5.5-inch QHD LCD display with 1440 x 2560 resolution for 538ppi plus it offers a "Quantum jump in colour, gamut and brightness", says LG referring to that Quantum Display. The G4 is slightly curved, says LG, to offer a slightly more study screen when it comes to withstanding damage. The display features 20 per cent greater colour gamut, 25 per cent more brightness and 50 per cent greater contrast than the competition, says LG.

The handset is powered by a hexa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, Adreno 400 GPU developed for the LG display, backed by 3GB of RAM, at least 32GB of storage plus microSD and a 3,000mAh battery.

The LG G4 camera is a 16-megapixel, 4K-capable, module with f/1.8 aperture for better low light photography and less blur in fast moving objects. In fact LG says it receives 80 per cent more light than the G3 at f/2.4 to achieve this feat along with a super slim 0.11mm glass blue filter to stop infrared emissions without blocking colours. The sensor is 40 per cent larger at 1/2.6-inch too for capturing light. The OIS is also improved for wider axis stabilisation.

The camera features the world's first colour spectrum sensor to read an object's exact colour before it take the photo.

Manual mode allows for white balance, ISO and shutter control and the ability to save in RAW as well as JPEG. The shutter can also be adjusted between 1 and 30 seconds.

There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera that also has an ultra thin IR filter for enhanced colours. Gesture Shot has been upgraded allowing you to make a fist to activate and the camera will take four shots with spaces so you can do multiple poses.

The laser focus offers 0.276 second focus, says LG. This is vital for the Quick Shot option that takes a photo with a double click of the down volume button while locked.

Under the hood the LG G4 is running Android 5.0 Lollipop with its latest LG UX 4.0 skin over the top. This offers LG extra like Quick Shot to take a photo while locked by double tapping the down volume button. The calendar has been improved, while the camera will offer three user modes and there will also be an improved Smart Notice feature on the new interface that promises more personalised notifications for weather, travel and other factors.

The smart gallery automatically organises photos by date and location. Smart Notice lets you know when these albums have been created. Event Pocket gathers everything and allows you to drag from there to the calendar for easy planning.

The power consumption is 11 per cent lower than the competition says LG and even offers cards to show what apps have been using up power when the display was off.

Every G4 owner gets 100GB of free extra storage for Google Drive for 2 years.

QuadBeat 3 earphones come with the phone for extra bass that "sound like larger headphones" says LG.

The LG G4 will be available from 28 May in the UK.