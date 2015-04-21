LG G4 release date 29 April, confirmed by LG

The LG G4 will be released on 29 April in Korea, LG has confirmed to Pocket-lint.

LG will unveil the G4 at its official event on 28 April and will begin selling the handset the next day, in Korea at least. This may also be the international release date, but LG hasn't confirmed this and international roll-outs often vary, based on carrier agreements and other factors.

We originally (incorrectly) reported that the new handset would be available from 31 May, but our translation of an LG Social post was incorrect: that was the expiration of the offer that LG is running in Korea where you'll be able to get a free display replacement if you break it in the first year.

There is also a free 64GB microSD expansion card deal, confirming the G4 will have memory expansion, but you should note that these are deals specific to Korea.

The site announcement also confirmed that the G4 will come with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

We've already seen leaked photos of the LG G4 in various colours as well as plastic or leather back options, and there's rumours circulating that the LG G4 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 chipset under the hood, so we're expecting it to be cheaper than other flagship rivals.

Check back on 28 April where we will be at the LG G4 launch event covering it live.

