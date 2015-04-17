LG G4 leak reveals phone might be based on Snapdragon 808 instead of 810

It looks like LG hasn't given its LG G4 a top-of-the-line processor, and in doing so, the company might be gearing up to launch a flagship that won't break the piggy bank.

LG, like most smartphone manufacturers, consistently works at improving its flagship lineup, and so there's been plenty of rumours about how the upcoming LG G4 will improve upon the LG G3. Many expect the phone to rival Samsung’s Galaxy S6 models and HTC’s One M9, but in order to beat them, it'll need fancy specs.

Most of the leaks so far, which you can read all about here, have made it seem like the LG G4 will be packed with goodies, but according to a leaked image posted to Twitter, a benchmark has revealed the LG G4 will sport a Snapdragon 808 CPU rather than the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 810.

The 810 is thought to suffer from overheating issues, and while that might be the reason LG is going with the 808 instead, one should consider that using the 808 would also make the LG G4 more affordable. The smartphone is rumoured to pack many other premium specs after all, so a cheaper chipset could keep costs down.

You can decide for yourself if the 808 is a deal breaker when LG unveils its next-generation phone later this month, but if you're that worried about performance, keep in mind speeds on paper are all theoretical until tested in the real world.

It's also not far-fetched to wonder if this latest leaked benchmark is actually for a “lite" version of the LG G4, as G for Games noted.