LG G4 QHD display teased in official video: 25% brighter, 20% more colour than G3

LG has officially shown off a teaser of its new flagship G4 smartphone's screen, and it's Quad HD with upgrades.

The LG G4 is expected to be fully unveiled at the launch event on 28 April. But leading up to the big day LG has been teasing more and more parts of the handset to build up anticipation. The latest official video teaser dips into screen quality.

Not only will the screen have a high resolution with that Quad HD display but it'll also be brighter, 25 per cent brighter than the G3 according to the video. The video also claims the new screen will have a 20 per cent wider colour range than the G3. LG calls this its Quantum Display.

The video shows the front glass of the handset going right to the edge of the phone but in reality we're expecting a bezel beneath to stop the screen being completely edge-to-edge. Leaked photos which look official have all but confirmed this.

The same leaked photos also showed off the leather rear of the G4 which was shown at the end of this video, adding further weight to the validity of previous leaks. These suggest the G4 will come with at least six variants of leather back colours.

Expect the full unveil of the LG G4 on 28 April where we'll be bringing you coverage live from the event.

