Gorgeous leaked official LG G4 photos show a smartphone stunner

The LG G4 is due to be unveiled on 28 April but it looks like that event won't be as surprise-filled as planned. What appear to be the official LG G4 press shots have leaked for all to see.

The leak appeared after a microsite that LG is working on appeared online and serial leakster Evan Blass got the photos.

We can finally see that stitched leather back of the G4 in all its glory. It appears that leather will be an option available in at least six colours while plastic backed models should also be available in at least three colours. Presumably the leather versions will be sold at a premium.

The photos also show that the front bezel of the G4 will have a lined cabon-fibre look which almost appears grip-like. Much like the G3 there is minimal bezel to the sides as well as at the top and bottom suggesting we can look forward to maximum screen size in a compact handset.

The LG Quick Circle case, that offers a window into the screen, also appears to be making an appearance with the G4.

Specs confirmed by the site include that 16-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture which will have laser autofocus and an infrared colour spectrum analyser for accurate colours. There should also be full manual shooting.

Other confirmed specs are a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, 3,000mAh battery and microSD card slot.

Check back on 28 April for the full official release.

