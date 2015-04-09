LG G4 16MP camera revealed: Captures 80 per cent more light than G3

The LG G4 hasn't been officially unveiled yet but ahead of the 28 April announcement event LG is showing off its camera.

LG Innotek, responsible for component development, has revealed the G4 camera module early.

The LG G4 will come with a 16-megapixel camera that features an aperture of f/1.8 which makes it LG Innotek's widest aperture camera developed for a smartphone. What this should mean, among other things, is better low light photography.

LG says this new camera module will receive 80 per cent more light than the already impressive LG G3 camera does. This means better low-light photography but also means less blur in photos of fast moving objects. But it's not just the rear camera that's getting a boost.

The LG G4 will feature an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. This will use an ultra-thin IR filter that should give photos have a natural look with more accurate colours, says LG.

"At LG Innotek, we are constantly working to ensure that the cameras we develop allow users to capture and preserve the moments that are most special to them," said Ung-beom Lee, CEO of LG Innotek. "We are extremely excited to see our technology in LG’s next flagship smartphone because we believe that the power, precision and operability of our camera module will clearly make an impression on consumers."

Expect the full LG G4 unveiling on 28 April where we will be at the event to cover it live.

